Keyboards are tactile and efficient, but their true functionality and powerful shortcuts are often hidden behind a set of unchanging keys. The touchscreens on our phones and tablets can adapt to any situation, but are prone to misclicks and can’t be used by feel.

The Flux Keyboard combines the best of both worlds. The tactility and speed of a mechanical keyboard with the adaptability of a screen, breaking down the barriers between you and what you want to do.